Van Vicker shows off son on 13th birthday

Van Vicker and Son

Van Vicker celebrates son on social media

He reminds him to forget everything he has taught him but not the premium lesson



Van Vicker and his wife celebrated 27 years of friendship and 18 years of marriage



Van Vicker has celebrated his son in grand style to mark his 13th birthday. In a post on social media, he reminded his son to keep his values as he grows older.



The actor who twinned in a similar shirt with his son joined him for some captivating photographs to capture the moment.

The caption of the photo as posted by the actor read, “My boy is 13 years today. A big man I must say. This is the stage that makes or breaks one. Son, you can forget all I have groomed you to be but forget not, L.E.F, the premium on LIFE, EDUCATION and FREEDOM. You are a blessed son. HE Shall continue to guide, protect and grace you with success. You shall be greater in His Mighty Name. Happy bday son. Daddy loves you.”



The third and last child of the actor is Van Vicker Junior. It is expected that more of Junior will be seen subsequently considering he has mostly been out of the limelight along with the rest of his siblings.



Van Vicker has been married since 2003 to his wife Adwoa Vicker and is blessed with three children J’dyl Vicker, J-ian Vicker and Vj Van Vicker.



In 2021 the actor and wife celebrated their 18th marriage anniversary and 27 years of friendship.