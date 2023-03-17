0
Vanilla teams up with Mr Drew on ‘How it feels’

Fri, 17 Mar 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Bullhaus Entertainment signee, Vanilla has released ‘How it feels’, a love song that features Mr Drew.

Produced by Genius Selection, the groovy highlife tune comes with a colourful official music video directed by Snares Films.

Vanilla is a gifted vocalist and versatile songwriter whose talent cuts across several music genres including Highlife and Afro beats.

Under Bullhaus Entertainment, Vanilla has released some banging tunes over the period including, ‘Medicine’, ‘Sikilite’, ‘Gangsta Love’ 'Want You Bad' and others.

The Geomatic Engineering graduate of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), is a former contestant of TV3’s music reality show, ‘Mentor’ where he was known as Evans.

