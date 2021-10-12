Venturing into different music genres makes you versatile – Dinasty

Up and coming Hip pop and Afro-beats artiste, Author Dinasty

Up and coming Hip pop and Afro-beats artiste, Author Dinasty, has asserted that every artiste should be able to produce songs in at least 2 or 3 different genres.

In an interview with Foster Romanus on e.TV Ghana’s Late Nite Celebrity Show, he said, “Personally I do not do one genre. Music is dynamic and you cannot decide to only do one genre of music. Although some artistes are doing it, I don’t think it should be encouraged.”



He believes doing that does not help their music career and rather makes the artiste lazy.

Dinasty noted that, although it helps in giving the artiste an identity, “If you keep doing one-way music your fans will eventually get tired of you but if you give them something different all the time, they always yearn to hear you sing irrespective of the genre because they know you always deliver your best to them”.



The upcoming act believes an artiste should be able to serve his or her fans with the different forms of genre. “You can keep them close and not lose them to other artistes.”