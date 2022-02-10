Venus Over Manhattan now represents Ghanaian artist Cornelius Annor in New York

Cornelius Annor's works have backgrounds often of integrate Ghanaian textile patterns

Source: Venus Over Manhattan

Venus Over Manhattan has announced that the gallery is now represented by Cornelius Annor, a Ghanaian artist in New York.

Cornelius Annor paints portraits and figurative works that picture moments of community and intimacy, set in domestic spaces. Annor’s subjects stem from memory and personal history in Ghana. The artist has a longstanding fascination with the human face, and his works show focused attention to the expressiveness of various faces and figures. Annor’s paintings are typically set on fabric, adding to the intimacy and evocativeness of the portraits.



The backgrounds of the works often integrate Ghanaian textile patterns, establishing an atmosphere of layered memories, emotions, and experiences.



Annor has cited family history and photography as major sources of inspiration in his artistic practice, and his works often reference photographs from his family’s photo albums.

He describes his use of photography as a way to “reenact… past memories which seem lost, absent, forgotten or unknown.” Layered with skeins of paint, bolts of fabric, and rigorous draughtsmanship, Annor’s paintings renovate these referents, merging history with the present. His works excavate a personal photographic vernacular and telegraph the past through an intimate painterly vision.







