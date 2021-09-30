Veteran Kumawood actor King Aboagye Brenya is dead

The late Kumawood veteran King Aboagye Brenya

Another veteran Kumawood actor, King Aboagye Brenya, has been reported dead.

The incident has been confirmed by the president of the Film Producers Association of Ghana, James Aboagye. He died at the age of 82, Citi FM reports.



His passing is a further blow to Ghana's entertainment ecosystem following the recent death of veteran musician Nana Kwame Ampadu.



Before Ampadu, actor Kofi Laing, popularly referred to as 'Kohwe' died on September 16 after suffering from a medical condition.



In 2017, a group of Kumawood actors and actresses visited King Aboagye at Kumasi - Abrepo when he was reported sick.

The report at the time said he had been off the screens "as a result of sickness which happens to be diabetics as well as aging."



The story added, that he had at a point been admitted at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) D4 ward. The actors donated items and some money to help cater for his medical bills.







Nana Ama McBrown was among the Kumawood contingent that visited King Aboagye in 2017