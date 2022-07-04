Veteran actor Kenneth Aguba reportedly homeless

Nollywood actor, Kenneth Aguba

Nollywood actor, Kenneth Aguba is reported to be homeless after new images of the veteran living in an abandoned building surfaced.

In the pictures making the rounds on social media, the actor is seated in an unroofed shelter with what appears to be cooking items belonging to him.



The pictures were shared on Twitter on Sunday, July 3. According to the user, the actor lives in a dilapidated building.



"Veteran Actor, popularly known as Agụba, is reportedly homeless. The place shown in the photos is said to be where he currently lives," the tweep wrote.



Following the recent revelation, the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) has been hit with criticism with many questioning the mandate of the association.



While the AGN is yet to react to Aguba’s viral photos, its national president, Emeka Rollas has made recent moves to address crowdfunding for veterans in distress, Pulse.ng said.

Last month, the Guild introduced a Trust fund and HMO plan to aid members with health crises. The Guild unveiled the fund committee led by veteran actress Joke Silva in a statement shared via its president Emeka Rollas.



“We also set up the AGN Trust Fund to help put a stop to the usual alms begging to raise funds to support our members in health crises. This was also to discourage the reprehensible manner some persons publicly gifts Nollywood sick members financial aid. We consider these methods very embarrassing for an industry that contributes so much to the country's GDP,” an excerpt of the statement reads.



“To make these supports more civil, donors can mention specific person's they wish to medically assist whilst depositing money to the Trust Fund account. The Trust Fund is in the hands of trusted Committee headed by Veteran Actor, Joke Silva.”



