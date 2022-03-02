Veteran actor, Kohwe, finally buried

Kohwe's casket laid in state at his hometown, Kwamekrom

Veteran actor, Kofi Laing, popularly known as ‘Kohwe,’ has finally been laid to rest at his hometown in Kwamekrom, a suburb of Swedru in the Central Region.



Earlier, Ghanaians were struck with the news of the 75-year-old veteran actor’s death which occurred on September 16, 2021, after battling stroke for a long period.



In some pictures and videos that were spotted from the funeral ceremony, Kohwe’s mortal remains was laid in state while family and sympathizers filed past it.

Prayers were said during a short church service which was held for the late veteran actor prior to his internment.



Kohwe, whose acting career began in 1971, was known for his sterling roles in the Akan Drama series and the popular ‘District Colonial Court.’



Background



Shortly before his death, photographs of the actor looking ill circulated on various social media platforms.

The ace actor who was diagnosed with stroke was captured in a deteriorated state; weak, pale, inactive, and inaudible.



In Kohwe's final interview with Oman Channel, he requested assistance.



"Everyone would need help one day. And when the need arises, you’d seek assistance. From all indications, we need help, so help us," he said.



