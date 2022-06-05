Veteran actor Psalm-Ajeteyfio laid to rest 

Poster of the funeral announcement

Source: GNA

Veteran actor Zephyr Ephraim Psalm-Ajetefio, popularly known as "TT," was on Saturday, June 4, 2022, laid to rest at the La Public Cemetery in Accra.

The veteran actor was buried after a three-hour funeral service was held at the Trade Fair Forecourt, La, where family and friends paid their last respect to the actor who died on April 8th, 2022, aged 64.



His white casket was taken to the La Public Cemetery, with the committal performed by Pastor Benjamin Tetiefio of the Doxa-life International Christian Centre.



His four children, namely Ezra Ajei Psalm-Ajetefio, Phoebe Atswal Psalm-Ajetefio, Josaias Nii Psalm-Ajetefio, and Christiana Atsweifio Psalm-Ajetefio, paid a glowing tribute to their late father.



“Nobody can fill the vacuum your loss has created. We, your children, thank God for giving us a father like no other; a father who would go the extra mile to see a smile on our faces. We pray to God to give you as a father if we come back to earth again," Excerpts from the Tribute read.



A number of mourners, including casts from the famous TV series Taxi Driver, paid tribute to their late colleague, whom they described as an affable person.



Henry Harden, popularly known as Papa Nii, speaking in an interview with GNA Entertainment on the sidelines at the funeral grounds, said: "I would remember his opulence on set because he would never miss a line and I would say that in Ghana, he was a great actor and may God grant him eternal rest."

Other actors that graced the occasion included Pascaline Edwards, George Quaye, Emmanuel Appiah (Director of Taxi Driver), Braimah Watara, among many others,



The late Psalm-Ajetefio, born in 1954, was the only child of his father and mother and went to Holy Trinity Cathedral Secondary School (HOTCASS). He also attended Accra College of Education (ATRACO) and, subsequently, the University of Ghana, Legon.



He started his career as a professional teacher at the Presec Staff Schools/ St Andrews Junior High School, alongside acting.



He starred in numerous movies, including "A Stab in the Dark", "'Ripples", "Happy Little Children" and the famous "Taxi Driver".

















