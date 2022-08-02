43
Menu
Entertainment

Veteran actor Waakye reported dead

Waakye Atinka Late actor, Waakye

Tue, 2 Aug 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian veteran actor, Prince Yawson, popularly known as Waakye, has died.

Confirming the demise of his colleague, actor Ekow Blankson told GhanaWeb, the late actor was rushed to the 37 Military hospital on August 1, 2022, after suffering a mild stroke but there were no beds.

He added that it was through the intervention of someone they knew at 37 Military Hospital, that he was able secure them a bed for the actor.

“I was informed Waakye was rushed to the hospital yesterday after suffering from a mild stroke but upon getting there, there were no bed. Luckily one of the guys from ‘Obra’ who works at the hospital got him a bed after awhile. Unfortunately at 4 pm today it was confirmed that he passed,” Mr Blankson told GhanaWeb.

Some celebrities and colleagues in the movie industry such as Dada Hafco, Ahmed Banda, Andy Dosty and many others have also confirmed his death on their various social media platforms.

Waakye died at the age of 52 and has featured in many prominent movies in the Ghanaian space.

In 2021, he added another laurel to his achievements when he was ordained as a Reverend minister.

Read their posts below:









Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
This is not the no-nonsense Akufo-Addo we know - Abronye DC
Otumfuo intervenes as Manhyia Palace summons Kotoko CEO - Reports
Ablakwa reacts to Owusu Bempah's 'lies for Akufo-Addo' comment
Martin Kpebu was not forced to retract comment - Samson Anyenini
2024 elections will be bloody - Owusu-Bempah prophesies
NPP MPs expected to lose their seat in 2024 – Report
Otto Addo sounds out caution to players about Ghana switch
SC declares law on licence to grow cannabis in Ghana unconstitutional
Minister denounces fake soldier arrested for recruitment scam
Spio-Garbrah loses $10m defamation suit against Wontumi