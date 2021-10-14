Veteran actor William Addo publicly seeks funds to acquire a corn mill

William Addo popularly known as ‘Akpatse' is a veteran Ghanaian actor

• William Addo, also known as ‘Akpatse,’ is pleading for funds to start a corn mill business

• The ‘Concert party’ star said he needs to venture into the corn mill business to foot his bills



• In recent times, some veteran actors have resorted to public support to foot their bills



Mr. William Addo has joined the list of veteran actors to seek public support, as he is pleading with benevolent individuals to help him acquire a corn mill to start a business.



The 70-year-old veteran actor, who disclosed that he had suffered cardiac arrest months ago, said he wants to start a corn mill business to foot his medical bills.

Mr. Addo, who now resides at Tefle in the Volta region, explained that this corn mill business will provide a sustainable source of income to take care of his needs.



“I will be grateful if somebody will help me to purchase ‘nika-nika’ to operate a corn mill business because, with this, it can generate some sort of income for me”, William Addo appealed in an interview with GhPage.



Asides from soliciting funds to purchase a corn mill, the veteran actor is also asking for funds to foot his electricity bill, which costs about GH¢5,000.