Veteran actors failed to save that's why they beg for money - Actress

Ghanaian actress Regina Lartey, known popularly as Akosua Genel, has disclosed that most veteran actors failed to save at the peak of their career hence the constant need for support from the public.

According to Akosua Genel, she believes saving and investing for the future is essential; however, she doubts our veteran actors and musicians saved or invested in something profitable when they were young.



Speaking on SVTV Africa with DJ Nyaami, the radio presenter said, "I just think that they didn't save. There's no way someone will ask you to work for them and won't pay or give you something small. They probably thought it would be like that forever, so they refused to save."



"I'm sure the producers gave them some money even if it wasn't much. Even the little YouTube skits we do give us something, it is not much, but they do," Akosua added.

She also added that no Ghanaian director or producer will ever be able to state that "he slept with me for a role because of how I carry myself. If I qualify for the role and you give me a chance, I will do it, but if I don't qualify for, don't bring in sex just for the role. I won't do it."



