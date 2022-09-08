3
Veteran musician Daddy Lumba opens a radio station

Daddy Lumba New 1e Ghana's Highlife legend, Daddy Lumba

Thu, 8 Sep 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The greatest Ghanaian music composer and songwriter, Daddy Lumba, also known as DL, has announced the opening of his self-owned radio station.

Named DL FM, the station runs on a frequency of 106.9.

Announcing his new project in a Facebook post on Wednesday, September 7, the legendary singer wrote: "Tune in to DLFM 106.9 new test transmission."

His fanbase, known as the "Diehard Fans of Daddy Lumba", and the general public have sent out congratulatory messages to him, with others pledging to tune in at all times.

Meanwhile, Daddy Lumba has given social media users a sneak peek of what his yellow and white themed studios look like.

The highlife musician, born Charles Kwadwo Fosu, is celebrated by Ghanaians for his contribution to the industry as well as the production of timeless songs and albums.

