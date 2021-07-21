Veteran musicians don’t rush for MUSIGA, GHAMRO positions to enrich themselves – Diana Hopeson

•Diana Hopeson has described as false the popular notion that GHAMRO and MUSIGA are only interested in amassing wealth when elected

•She has asked the public to acknowledge their efforts instead of rubbishing them all the time



•Mrs. Hopeson has asked young artistes to be guided in their speech when criticizing the two groups



Former President of the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA), Diana Hopeson has refuted claims that veteran musicians take up positions in the association only to enrich themselves.



It has been alleged by some stakeholders in the music industry that MUSIGA and GHAMRO executives when elected only focus on amassing wealth instead of working effectively.



It can be recalled that the likes of Dada Hafco, Kwaw Kesse, Akoo Nana, Kwame Aplus and many others have bemoaned the poor state of the Ghanaian music industry under the watch of these groups.



But reacting to the accusations, the veteran musician said GHAMRO and MUSIGA executives do not take positions in the industry to enrich themselves.

“As a young person you can’t just say all the leaders aren’t fit so they should be disposed from office it’s not done like that. The problems in the industry aren’t someone’s fault it’s long overdue but we need the patience to be able to solve all the challenges in the music industry,” she stated in an interview with Kastle FM in Cape Coast.



She described as disappointing the manner in which young artistes usually hail insults at the association adding that;



“Don’t use insults to express your displeasure, sometimes you see a young person insulting the elderly ones which are not the best.”







