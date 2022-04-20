Veteran producer Lawmusic releases new single – ‘Ganja’

Lawmusic is a Ghanaian producer

Veteran Ghanaian producer Lawmusic, formerly known in the showbiz circles as ‘Bullet’ has unveiled his latest release dubbed ‘Ganja’.

With his astonishing credibility as a music producer and sound engineer, Bullet produced some of the best music records dating back to 2004.



During his era, he produced trending value artists like Quata Budukusu, KK Fosu, Friction, Kwabena Kwabena, Gasmilla, Ruff & Smooth amongst others.



Known in real life as Lawrence Setordzie, the seasoned producer is credited for producing rapper Tinny's Ogboo in 2016, KK Fosu's 6 O’clock album amongst others.



Lawmusic, who is a co-founder ‘5th Project Studio’ nurtured the likes of Ruff & Smooth, Akwaboah, Gasmilla, Friction, Iwan, just to mention a few.



Also, he is in the studio working on an EP which will later be released this year. It features VGMA reggae dancehall act Episode and multiple award-winning highlife topliner Kwabena Kwabena.

After a while, he decided to take some time off the music scene to work on himself as well as branch into businesses. Upon reflecting on the magnitude of projects he had embarked on as a music producer and sound engineer in the past, he couldn't turn blind eye to his first love.



