Vic Mensa sings Nkasei's popular song 'Tuabodom'

Vic Mensa Tattoo.png Ghanaian American born artiste, Vic Mensa

Fri, 23 Sep 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian-American-born artiste, Vic Mensa, has marvelled netizens while singing to famous ‘Tuobodom’ song composed by Nkasei.

Speaking in a 4Syte TV interview, he articulated that it was his favourite song from when he was a kid from America, visiting Ghana for the first time.

“That was my favourite song when we were kids, shoutouts to the old guy. How do I still remember? I am trying to tell you this was when I was eleven years old visiting Ghana for the first time. That was my favourite song,” he said.

The American rapper didn't hesitate to sing the chorus to the song, which was a hit back in the early 2000s.

Vic Mensa is in Ghana for the third time this year with American rapper, Chance the Rapper, as they prepare for their big show coming up in January next year.

Since their arrival, the American artistes have been captured hanging out with Hollywood comedian and actor, Michael Blackson, in his house, for a housewarming party.

