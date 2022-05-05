Vida Adutwumwaa Boateng beats Arnold Asamoah Baidoo, others to win Entertainment Pundit Award

Vida Adutwumwaa Boateng

Source: GNA

Entertainment pundit and spokesperson for the 3Music Awards scheme, Ms Vida Adutwumwaa Boateng has been adjudged the National Entertainment Pundit of the year at the Foklex Media Awards held in Accra Saturday.

Ms Boateng, who has more than a decade of frontline experience in Radio/TV Production and is one of the most sought-after pundits in the showbiz space beat the likes of Fred Kyei Mensah, Arnold Asamoah Baidoo, Kwesi Ernest, Sammy Rasta and five other pundits to win the award.



In an interview with the Ghana News Agency after the awards night, Ms Boateng encouraged women to join the punditry fold to help shape the narrative in the showbiz space.



She said that although outnumbered by men, the few women in the business were making impactful strides that must be commended.



She reiterated that there was room for more female voices on issues pertaining to the creative arts industry, and thus charged women to strive to acquire the requisite skills to be able to fill those spots.

Ms Boateng, in her acceptance speech, said that she was inspired by one of GBC’s finest broadcasters in the 90s, Madam Vida Koranteng Asante a former brilliant TV personality and phenomenal broadcaster, after whom she was named by her mother.



The annual Foklex Media Awards, which began in 2007, is organised by Fioklex Media Production and is structured to appreciate the work of Media Practitioners across Ghana, the organiser said.



The elated Vida in expressing her joy and saying, “I feel fulfilled having attained such a humbling feat in the showbiz industry, I am grateful to every media house that gave me the opportunity to share my knowledge on industry issues; the hard work continues. I am eternally thankful for this award”.