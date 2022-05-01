Vida Adutwumwaa wins Entertainment Pundit of the Year award

Entertainment Pundit and PRO of 3Music Awards, Vida Adutwumwaa Boateng has been awarded the 'National Entertainment Pundit of the Year' at the 2022 Foklex Media Awards.

Vida, a regular guest on Bloggers' Forum with Abrantepa on GhanaWeb TV, beat the likes of Fred Kyei Mensah, Kwasi Ernest, Mr Logic and six others to emerge the winner of the night.



Accepting her award, she recalled her humble beginnings and her mother's dream of her daughter becoming a broadcaster. She gained encouraged women in the industry to press on although there are just a few of them.



"I started this job in 2007 but I was operating backstage until I was pushed to come out...My mother who gave me my name, always wished I would speak to the masses and luckily, I found myself in the media space. To all women in the punditry business, we know that the men have outnumbered us but our small voices are heard everywhere," she said.

Vida Boateng dedicated her award to Apostle Dr Owusu Bempah, her spiritual father for the years of support and encouragement.







