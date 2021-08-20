Video Flashback: Akufo-Addo will soon appoint me to his govt - Dumelo

Actor and politician, John Dumelo, after finally getting the opportunity to take a photo with the second lady, Samira Bawumia, stated that he was just an inch from getting an appointment in the Akufo-Addo-led administration.

John, who demanded to stand next to Samira for a “full photo” at the Glitz Style Awards 2017, jokingly stated:



“Yes, yes, a full one, I want them to see my shoe. Snap me, V8…that was the closest I have gotten to the presidency, I am grateful. First, it was the daughter of the president now it’s the wife of the vice president. I am getting there, very soon I will meet Nana Addo and then I will get my appointment," he said.

Watch the video below:



