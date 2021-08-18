Video Flashback: BadGirl Nafisa goes sensual at Loud in Bukom

Wed, 18 Aug 2021 Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Singer and Internet sensation, BadGirl Nafisa, who shot to fame in 2018, trilled fans in a sensual performance at a concert dubbed 'Loud in Bukom'.
BadGirl Nafisa, who in a previous stage performance removed her underwear was once again captured in a butt-revealing skirt at the concert.
She received backlash from the public for her style of dressing. Not much has been heard from the artiste who has gone hiatus.
Watch the video below:
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Related Articles:
- Today in 2018: Mahama failed to reward loyalty; let’s drop him – Bagbin to delegates
- Flashback: Ghanaian MPs are broke - Obuasi East MP opens up
- Flashback: Tax 'anointing oil and candle' sales in church – Rev. Emmanuel Asante
- Video Flashback: Food and Drugs Authority bans bleaching creams in the country
- Flashback: Stop talking, start prosecuting – Kwaku Asare to Amidu
- Read all related articles