0
Menu
Entertainment

Video of BurnaBoy’s over N200m SVJ Lamborghini causes a stir on social media

Burna Boy 233.png Nigerian artiste, Burna Boy

Tue, 10 Jan 2023 Source: mynigeria.com

Nigerian music superstar, Burna Boy has stunned his fans again, as he acquired a new whip that costs millions of naira.

Rumoured to be the highest-paid African artiste, this feat has proven that splurging money is no arduous task for the African giant.

According to a car site, Edmunds, the car costs a whopping N235 million ($522,948).

Read some reactions below:

balinga777: "When that man said he was the highest paid y’all thought he was capping but No. Paulo came n said rubbish."

big_pucy: "Where wonna da see this money"

9jagistblog1: "Normally SVJ dey more expensive than normal Lamborghini. Nice cars Burna congratulations."

jeffryofficia: "Odogwu enjoy yourself."

Check out the video of the car shared by @gossipmilltv below:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by GossipMillNaija (@gossipmilltv)

Source: mynigeria.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Alan Kyerematen resigns as Trade and Industry minister
Alan Kyerematen resigns as Trade and Industry minister
Alan Kyerematen resigns as Trade and Industry minister
Alan Kyerematen resigns as Trade and Industry minister
Alan Kyerematen resigns as Trade and Industry minister
Alan Kyerematen resigns as Trade and Industry minister
Alan Kyerematen resigns as Trade and Industry minister
Alan Kyerematen resigns as Trade and Industry minister
'Bawumia Must Win' chant lands Wontumi in trouble
Daughter of Zambia's ex-vice president discloses gift Kwame Nkrumah gave her father