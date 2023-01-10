Video of BurnaBoy’s over N200m SVJ Lamborghini causes a stir on social media

Tue, 10 Jan 2023 Source: mynigeria.com
Nigerian music superstar, Burna Boy has stunned his fans again, as he acquired a new whip that costs millions of naira.
Rumoured to be the highest-paid African artiste, this feat has proven that splurging money is no arduous task for the African giant.
According to a car site, Edmunds, the car costs a whopping N235 million ($522,948).
Read some reactions below:
balinga777: "When that man said he was the highest paid y’all thought he was capping but No. Paulo came n said rubbish."
big_pucy: "Where wonna da see this money"
9jagistblog1: "Normally SVJ dey more expensive than normal Lamborghini. Nice cars Burna congratulations."
jeffryofficia: "Odogwu enjoy yourself."
Check out the video of the car shared by @gossipmilltv below:
Source: mynigeria.com
WATCH TWI NEWS