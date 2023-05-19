Video of Fuse ODG molested by British police over cannabis possession sparks outrage online

UK-based Ghanaian musician, Fuse ODG

Award-winning UK-based Ghanaian musician, Nana Richard Abiona, popularly known as Fuse ODG, has shared a video revealing how he was harassed over the false claims of possession of hard drugs about three months ago.

In the said video, Fuse ODG and his business partner, Andre Hacket, who were said to be returning from a meeting were stopped and besieged by four officers from the Metropolitan police in Brixton, South London.



During the struggle to arrest them, the police demanded to search their car on suspicion of possession of illicit drugs.



The officers ignored Fuse’s demands to see their search warrant and rather kept him in handcuffs.



The musician was dragged to a bus where he demanded an explanation for being treated like a criminal.



Stating their reasons to search the car, the police said they perceived a smell of cannabis as soon as they approached their plush Range Rover Evoque.

Explaining why the musician was kept in handcuffs, the officers said it was to prevent both parties from being harmed.



However, after a thorough search of their vehicle, no traces of drugs were found.



This development has somewhat stirred the discussion of racism on Twitter with scores of netizens, condemning the police’s conduct.



“Two black men with dreads in a Range Rover = cannabis? Smh Ridiculous,” a tweep reacted.



“It's a crime being a black-skinned cruising a luxurious ride thinking you couldn't afford this ride without doing illegal deals just irks me. You ask for arrest warrant and they tryna manhandle you gosh!” said another.

Fuse ODG releases video of intense situation with British Police who dragged him out of his car for claims of possession of Cannabis pic.twitter.com/cIiedlEA1e — SIKAOFFICIAL???? (@SIKAOFFICIAL1) May 18, 2023

Las las they didn’t find any drug in Fuse’s car. pic.twitter.com/vFWUrzzQOE — SIKAOFFICIAL???? (@SIKAOFFICIAL1) May 18, 2023

My guy 200M dollar lawsuit he dey sit top nu oo… and trust me he will win simple. They put the evidence out themselves; this was premeditated. A well planned human right infringement, pure evidentiary proof that they abuse their power. — Tony (@Thornnie8) May 19, 2023

She saw things in the door handle whilst outside the car with the car windows up?! Is she supergirl? ???? — Diédrick ????❤️???? (@pandero7) May 19, 2023

So he could talk to him calmly like that and he still chose to humiliate him? Bibini asem y3 mobo oh! — Crystal ???? (@_thecrystal_) May 18, 2023

They said they fuccin saw a substance on the door handle which they suspected to be drugs (cannabis) ???????????? why the weeds ebi nkuto wey go stuck for door handle top — ????car Ac plug (@kelvincoleJnr) May 19, 2023

Imagine if it was our police here...seeing this makes me understand that there are no saint policeman anywhere in this world ...grass isn’t always greener at the other side — Lowkey (@LowKojo) May 19, 2023

“So you couldn’t have a conversation with me?” I like that part — Henry Cudjoe (@HenryCudjoe10) May 18, 2023

No matter who you are, you will be treated the same way as other Africans. And this is why all Africans should mobilise for themselves alone! If you get support from other sensible humans, that’s all good. But Africans everywhere aren’t safe until Africans everywhere are safe! — Ayi Kwei Armah (@nythetraveller) May 19, 2023

