Video of IGP Dampare frying 'kelewele' causes stir online

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), George Akufo Dampare, has been spotted in a video making rounds on social media where he was helping a woman fry ‘kelewele’.



As part of the Police’s ground tour to access the effects of security operations in certain areas, the IGP was captured at an unidentified location where he was seen with his team in the company of a 'kelewele' seller.



In a bid to ease the seemingly tensed atmosphere and perhaps to squash the rumours about his uptight personality, the IGP was interacting with the woman in a calm and hilarious manner.

“Are you a deaconess? Praise the lord I great you. You need to see the police as your family. Don’t hate us. When our actions do not sit well with you, tell us. Also, advise and forgive us when we go wrong,” he told the unknown woman whiles frying the 'kelewele'.



In response she said;



“Today I have been blessed. God has visited me.”



Chancing upon the video, some Ghanaians have commended the IGP for his strategy while others believe that he should rather spend his time on more pressing issues.



The IGP’s tour commenced during the Christmas season in December 2021 and has since visited a number of areas.

Dr. Dampare throughout his tour has worked at renewing the relationship the Police have with traditional leaders, transport operators, the youth, and other recognized groups in the society.



This perhaps is as part of efforts to redeem the dignity, trust, and confidence of the Police.



By this also, channels might open between the civilians and Police to share intelligence in combating crime.



