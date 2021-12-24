Video of John Dumelo lifting heavy metals at the gym causes stir online

John Dumelo is an actor cum politician

John Dumelo causes stir with rigorous workout video

John Dumelo to contest Member of Parliament position in 2024



Ghanaians react to John Dumelo’s workout video



Ghanaians have reacted to a video making rounds online which captures John Dumelo vigorously training at an unknown local gym.



The 2020 NDC Ayawaso parliamentary candidate was seen lifting heavy metals whiles friends cheer him on.

After chancing upon the video, social media users have concluded that he is training his muscles to “face off” with his colleague MPs in parliament should he be given the chance.



This comes after videos of some on Monday, December 21, 2021, traded blows following a disagreement during voting on the government’s E-levy bill.



Watch the video below:



