Video of McBrown singing Black Sherif’s ‘KTT’ gains reaction on social media

Nana Ama Mcbrown1 Actress, Nana Ama McBrown

Thu, 4 Aug 2022 Source: zionfelix.net

Maxwell Mawu Mensah, the husband of screen goddess, Nana Ama Mcbrown celebrated his birthday in grand style on Wednesday, August 3, 2022.

The birthday party organized at the couple’s beautiful home had many of their celebrity friends passing through to share in their joy.

The night had a lot of moments that might not easily be forgotten and key among them is a video that captured Nana Ama singing Black Sherif's hit single, ‘Kwaku The Traveller’ (KTT).

The host of the United Showbiz show sang the song word for word while receiving cheers from friends.

The video published by blogger Nkonkonsa has attracted tons of reactions from netizens who believe this is a direct message from Nana Ama Mcbrown to people who have been attacking her after she recently confirmed she has done liposuction.

