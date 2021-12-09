Video of Medikal, Shatta Wale eating fufu in ‘Asanka’ causes stir

Medikal, Shatta Wale strengthens friendship bond
Ghanaians react to Medikal and Shatta Wale’s fufu hangout
Medikal and Shatta Wale appear in court
Immediately after their court hearing on December 7, 2021, Shatta Wale and Medikal passed through a local restaurant to treat themselves to some mouth-watering fufu and light soup swamped with assorted meats.
Shatta Wale and Medikal were seen eating from the same earthenware bowl (Asanka) whiles vibing at the bar.
The two appeared to be enjoying their meal with undivided attention whiles one of Medikal’s songs played in the background.
Medikal and Shatta Wale have shared a tighter bond since their arrest.
The two have adopted slogans such as ‘Deeper than blood’ and mostly seen hanging out together after they were granted bail.
To prove the magnitude of his love for Medikal, it can be recalled that Shatta Wale tattooed Medikal’s name on his arm, an act that drew scores of reactions on social media.
Watch the video below
