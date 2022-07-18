6
Video of actress Adah Ameh eating hours before she slumped and died surfaces

Adah Ameh Nigerian actress, Adah Ameh

Mon, 18 Jul 2022 Source: mynigeria.com

A video of actress Adah Ameh eating before she reportedly slumped and died has been shared online.

It was reported earlier that Ameh was a guest of an oil company’s top shot and his family in Delta state when she suddenly slumped during a gathering.

She was rushed to the hospital where she was confirmed dead.

Ada lost her only child in October 2020, and in June 2021, she stated that she had been battling a mental illness.

Watch the video of her eating before she slumped.


