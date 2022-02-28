Video of an unknown man stroking Diana Asamoah’s hair causes a stir

Fans react to Diana Asamoah’s new video

Diana Asamoah allegedly finds love



Diana Asamoah vibes with an unknown young man during Facebook live session



It appears gospel musician, Evangelist Diana Asamoah, intends to give Ghanaians more reasons to believe that she has indeed embraced the ‘new-age’ form of Christianity.



From being captured in trendy outfits to modest hairstyles, Diana Asamooah seems to be really enjoying her new chapter.



Nowadays too, it has also been observed that Diana Asamoah, during her Facebook live sessions, either flaunts her looks or offers relationship tips to women.



But in one of her latest videos that have since gone viral, Diana Asamoah appears to have gone a notch higher.

In the said video, a young gentleman was seated behind the evangelist while she was addressing her audience.



The unknown gentleman interrupted Diana Asamoah’s Facebook live and stroke her hair.



Diana, although enjoying the strokes, asked the young man to wait until the video was over.



“Wait and let me finish spreading the gospel first. Please wait,” she said while beaming with smiles and blushing.



Although the gospel singer did not introduce the gentleman as her lover, some individuals after chancing on the video have concluded that Diana has found love.



