Video showing face of Fiifi Pratt's wife surfaces online as they share a kiss

Fiifi Prat .png Media personality, Fiifi Pratt

Thu, 28 Jul 2022 Source: zionfelix.net

The host of Kingdom FM’s Afro Joint show recently flew out of the country to spend some quality time with his wife and kids in London, where they reside.

His colleague, Abeiku Santana who is also the host of Okay FM’s drivetime show caught up with him and his adorable wife on the streets and he decided to film the couple.

While Abeiku Santana’s original intentions were to film the customized car Audi car Fiifi Pratt uses in London, the face of his beautiful wife was captured in the video as well.

She was behind the wheel in pretty white attire. When Abeiku Santana was filming, she only remarked that he is troublesome.

Fiifi Pratt and his wife were in the end forced to kiss and they happily obliged in the video that has surfaced online.

Watch the video that captures the moment below:

