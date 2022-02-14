Vim Lady commiserates with Gloria Sarfo over her mother's death

Actress Gloria Sarfo and her late mother

Gloria Sarfo's mother is dead

I prayed to God to save my mother



I almost went mad when my father died, Vim Lady



Broadcast journalist and lawyer, Afia Pokua, also known as Vim Lady, has sent words of encouragement to her dear friend, actress Gloria Sarfo over the demise of her beloved mother.



Gloria on Friday, February 11, 2022, took to her Instagram page to announce the death of her mother revealing that she has been left shattered.



According to Gloria, she kept her hopes high by praying to God to heal her mother, but she gave up the ghost.

"Eiiiiiiiiii Awurade Nyame. God, I prayed!!! I begged you to save my mother!!! I prayed I prayed I prayed!!!! Why," she mourned.



Vim Lady has commiserated with the Efiewura actress adding that she knows exactly how it feels to lose a parent.



In an Instagram post on Sunday, Vim Lady disclosed that she almost lost her mind when her father passed away years ago.



She has offered prayers for her friend in this trying time.



"Sending my prayers and hugs to my sister, Gloria Sarfo @gloriaosarfo. The pain of losing a parent is excruciating. I nearly went mad when my father died. Kafra sister, Due sis. May God himself wrap his hands around you in this painful time," Afia's post read.

