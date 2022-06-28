Vim Lady descends on critics of Jackie Appiah

Vim Lady

Seasoned Ghanaian broadcaster, Afia Pokua, popularly known as Vim Lady has slammed critics of Jackie Appiah and called on the actress to ignore all the negative comments and insinuations about her riches and enjoy life.



Recently, Jackie Appiah was in the news after a video of her multimillion-dollar mansion situated at Trassaco went viral on the internet. Many praised her for her achievement while others questioned her source of wealth and accused her of acquiring her property through nefarious means.

It is against this backdrop that Vim Lady is encouraging the actress to focus on celebrating her success and achievement.



According to the broadcaster, the negative comments from a section of Ghanaians are born out of jealousy and poverty. She added that Jackie Appiah has been toiling and working hard in the movie industry for over 20 years hence it should not be a surprise if she has been able to acquire such a mansion.



“Emfa ohia nka nsenhunu. Jackie Appiah was born in Canada and has hustled as an actress for over 20 years. @jackieappiah enjoy your life sis. Ghanafuo ne ahuoyaa dier, tweaaaa”, the Instagram post read.



Vim Lady is not the only celebrity to comment on the issue. The General Manager of GHOne television, Nana Aba Anamoah wondered why people attribute the success of men to internet fraud and drug peddling while accomplished women are accused of sleeping their way to success.



She called on internet users to focus on building their lives than peddling falsehoods about others.

Controversial Ghanaian socialite, Adu Safowaa had a different narrative. She counselled Jackie Appiah to focus on uplifting new actors.



According to her, Jackie Appiah should use her affluence and connection to help new actors build their careers. This she believes would make the actress’ legacy admirable and inspiring.



