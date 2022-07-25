0
Vincent Nyarko set to release latest single of the year 'Life' on September 1st

Vincent Nyarko Vincent Nyarko is a Ghanaian gospel singer

Mon, 25 Jul 2022 Source: Naacy Alltunezgh

It's All By Faith Music Production and Vincent Nyarko Ministries is thrilled to announce the release of the latest song by Vincent Nyarko titled 'Life'.

The song 'Life' was recorded live by revered Ghanaian music producer, Jake Beatz.

The inspirational and sensational gospel singer, and performer through his music has impacted many lives and inspired many by his craft.

With numerous songs to his credit, Vincent Nyarko on the other hand has won lot of high-profile awards which includes, Artist of the Year at Western Showbiz Awards 2018, Western Music Awards 2019, Artist of the Year, Wassaman Entertainment & Business Awards 2020, and Western North Artist of the Year.

The song will officially be available worldwide on September 1st, 2022.

