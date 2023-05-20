2
Menu
Entertainment

Viral Rasta couple sacrificed their children to grow their church – Oboy Siki alleges

Video Archive
Sat, 20 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Kumawood actor, Oboy Siki, has alleged that the Rastafarian couple who have been trending online with their dance video and inappropriate looks are being haunted by the death of their kids.

Recently, netizens have witnessed a couple who made waves with their lovey-dovey video on social media.

In the said video, the couple was spotted in thick unhealthy dread locs and clad in an underwear while smoking, dancing and caressing each other.

The video has since raised brows online, with scores of netizens reacting to their bizarre and ‘malnourished’ physique on social media.

Some individuals have also insisted that the couple, perhaps, might be battling a mental disorder.

But reacting to this, Oboy Siki has alleged the couple who once owned a church, sacrificed their children to establish it, and are now dealing with the consequences.

Shooting down claims that they are battling mental issues as a result of drug abuse, he said,

“They went in for something. They two of them did a pact, they exchanged something and they are aware. They are being haunted. They went in for some powers to build their church and it ended up taking away their two children. Now they are being haunted, they are suffering the consequences.”

Meanwhile, netizens are calling on the appropriate authorities to intervene in their situation, which they believe could escalate without attention.



EB/WA

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Effah Dartey slams former Chief Justice
Anas steps down from testifying against Kwesi Nyantakyi
NPP Primaries: Nyaho-Tamakloe ‘disqualifies’ Alan Kyerematen
Organize a send-off for Ken Ofori-Atta - Dr. Otchere-Ankrah to president
NPP MP takes swipe at Alan
Akufo-Addo visits Ghanaian troops on peacekeeping operations
Sam George dares Tema High Court judge
Barker-Vormawor reacts to man remanded for insulting Akufo-Addo
Ken Agyapong accuses Annoh Dompreh of sabotaging his campaign
Meet the two Kumawu independent by-election candidates with the same name