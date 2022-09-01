3
Viral old video captures Wizkid and Paedae in a ghetto neighbourhood

Thu, 1 Sep 2022

An old video of Nigerian superstar, Wizkid and Ghanaian rapper Paedae has surfaced on the internet.

The video allegedly captured the two popular artistes in a ghetto neighbourhood.

The unknown person who captured the video captioned it “This world ankasa e bi only weed go fit bring superstars and ghetto youth together."

Wizkid, dressed in an unbuttoned t-shirt with gold chains around his neck, stared into the man's phone and flashed a peace sign, while Paedae, donning a sea blue shirt and creamy brown pants, acted unperturbed.

Watch the video which has since gone viral below:

