Virgil was here’: Luis Vuitton hosts Abloh’s final collection

Hollywood stars have joined hands to celebrate the ‘life’ and ‘legacy’ of Virgil Abloh at a presentation of the late fashion icons collection by Luis Vuitton at the Miami Marine Stadium on Tuesday, November 30 2021.



Sourcing from reuters.com, Louis Vuitton honoured Virgil Abloh at his last fashion collection show dubbed the Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton (LVMH.PA) show.



The show is a brainwork of the fashion icon and it's often held to outdoor his new works but organizers decided to stage it on November 30, 2021, as a form of tribute to him.

His demise has been met with an outpouring of tributes and love for the Ghanaian fashion icon.



The memorial event was held at Miami's Marine Stadium where a giant statue of Virgil Abloh was erected. Drones formed Abloh's initials and spelt out the words "Virgil was here" in the sky outside.



Present at the event were estranged couples Kim Kardashian and Kanye West with their daughter NorthWest. Rapper Scott "Kid Cudi" Mescudi walked the runway before a live audience that included streetwear designer Don Crawley, known as Don C and ASAP Ferg.



Models showcased Vuitton jerseys, while others wore black top hats, bright red jumpsuits and blue suits. Female models carried blue and pink lockbox purses, while the men sported grey duffle bags.



Chief executive of Kendall Miles Designs, Kendall Reynolds, said in an interview before the show that Abloh inspired her to commence her luxury brand of Italian handcrafted products.

"His indelible mark on the disruption of traditional European fashion houses will be a legacy that all young designers, like myself, can learn from," she said.



The Livestream of the show closed 45-minutes when there was an eruption of fireworks and a recording of Abloh's voice.



"There's no limit," said Abloh in the recording. "Life is so short that you can't waste even a day subscribing to what someone thinks you can do versus knowing what you can do."







