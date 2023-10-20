Vivid account of how 16 fibroids were detected and removed from Adina’s body

Ghanaian musician, Adina Thembi, has once again shared her life-threatening encounter with fibroids but this time around, she vividly narrated what actually took place.

In an interview on GhanaWebTV’s Talkertainment, with Elsie Lamar, Adina shared insights on how 16 fibroids were discovered and removed from her body, although she did everything possible to maintain a healthy lifestyle.



The fibroid condition was first suspected by her cousin who was a nurse, and a further scan that initially detected she had just eight of them.



She shared both bitter and positive ordeal with doctors and the role they played in her preparations for the surgery



“I suspected I might have fibroids when I was working out but I always had a bulge in my lower abdomen. I’ll work out, and make sure I am sticking to the right diet but there was no difference. You’ll notice that I’d lose weight the way I wanted but only that part had a bit of the bulge. Then I stopped working out because at that moment It was something else. I noticed I was gaining more and more weight and the bulge was becoming more and more visible. I had a cousin who was a nurse and I was laying down one day and she was like, yeah, it’s definitely fibroids because she could see that it was poking out.



“So, I went to a hospital to have it checked and to do a scan. The first doctor I went to said I was pregnant and I told him I would know if I were pregnant. He said I’ve got very huge fibroids and I have to do surgery instantly. He was scaring me. The way he said it discouraged me. I didn’t like his vibe. So I went to a different hospital and they detected I had 8 fibroids. They said I had to take it out because of where they were. Some of them were around my ovaries. so, this was detected by the doctor at the Tema Women’s Hospital. Dr. Yaba. She walked me through it. I stuck with her because I liked how she spoke to me. I didn’t like the first doctor.



“I booked a surgery and in had the surgery and they ended up taking 16 out. Some are very big. Some like an egg or a walnut. But there was one that was really huge and I asked myself whether that really came out of me. those things were feeding on my blood so I became very anemic for a long time. I am happy that it is out now. I have gone back to the hospital to check and it's no more there. I am hoping and praying that it stays that way.

Touching on her fears before and after the surgery, the ‘Why’ hitmaker said,



“I feared that I wasn’t going to make it out of the theater alive. I’ve always had the thought that it could affect childbirth. I guess I wouldn’t know unless I try.”



