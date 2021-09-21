Vlisco and NicolineGH team up to produce exclusive Luxury Capsule Collection

A new collection was unveiled at Accra mall

Source: Vlisco Ghana

Vlisco Capsule Collection is back at the flagship store at Accra Mall.

A new capsule collection was unveiled today in the Vlisco store at Accra Mall in collaboration with Nicolinegh.



This collection, dubbed “Nicolinegh for Vlisco Capsule Collection” by Nicholas Asamoah is a good expression of the latest Vlisco Collection.



“THE EVERYDAY WOMAN, a luxurious collection throws more light on our perfect fits and cuts with the use of unique colors from Vlisco fabrics. From the collection of office wear to casual wear and bridal wear, we show the diversity of our creativity,” said Nicholas Asamoah, creative Director of NicolineGH.



“As a brand, we believe in novelty that is why we collaborated with Nicolinegh. His collection is simply unique and I like the wedding touch and glamour he has added to his entire collection. We are privileged to be associated with his brand,” said Deborah Sowah, Brand Activation Manager for Vlisco Ghana.



Customers can choose from ten exclusive styles featuring Nicolinegh signature and works. These styles will certainly add some uniqueness to the wardrobe of any fashion lover.

This will be on display at the Vlisco store from now till December 2021.



For further information or pictures, please see below for contact information:



Vlisco Marketing +233 209 981 414



Deborah.Sowah@Vliscogh.com

















