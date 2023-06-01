Vodafone Icons winner Cweku Korsah reveals why a Universal Music deal didn’t materialize

Ryan Henry Korsah

Crowned winner of the prestigious Vodafone Icons Street Edition in 2013, Ghanaian music star Ryan Henry Korsah has for the first time shed light on why a distribution deal from Universal Music could not materialize.

Now rebranded as Cweku Ryan, the music talent who went on a music hiatus has in a new interview with NY DJ on BTM Afrika revealed how a number of personal decisions affected his promising career.



Explaining why he lost out on a distribution deal with Universal Music back then, Ryan revealed the label required them (Ryan and management) to improve their sound. However, this could not see the light of day as he fell out with his manager upon return to Ghana.



“We were supposed to get a distribution deal with Universal Music at that time but they were not so cool with the sound we brought. So we had to come back to Ghana, reproduce and correct a few things. We could have done that in South Africa but the cost including hotel etc was so much that we had to return to Ghana.



Unfortunately, after some time in Ghana, I had some misunderstandings with my people. I had no such intentions but it just happened. Out of surprise, my manager also told me he was relocating to London and that was it,” he said.

Currently, a student of the Christian Service University, Cweku Ryan is out with a six-track EP titled It isn’t Dead and believes he still deserves a space in the music industry.



Watch Cweku Ryan’s interview with NY DJ below.



