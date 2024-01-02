‘Vote for JM in 2024’ - Slim Buster declares as he composes campaign song for Mahama

NDC flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama and musician, Slim Buster

Ghanaian musician, Slim Buster, has declared his support for former President and flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama ahead of the 2024 general elections.

In the excerpt of the song shared by Slim Buster, he called on Ghanaians to vote for John Mahama in the elections to help restore the dwindling fortunes of the Ghanaian economy.



He went ahead to urge Ghanaians to show the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) the exit door for their failure to ameliorate the plights of the people and inflict more hardship.



In a video shared by Okay FM on their Instagram page sighted by GhanaWeb, Slim Buster was spotted in a studio playing part of the song which tends to be a campaign song for John Mahama calling for more support for him.



While singing and jamming to the song, he could be heard saying, “2024 vote for JM, taking over, Mahama is taking over. 2024 let us show NPP the exit door.”



As the 2024 general elections approach, some celebrities and musicians have begun to voice their support for their favourite candidates they would want to rally behind and vouch for.

NDC flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama will be competing with the flagbearer of the NPP, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and other candidates representing the various political parties in the 2024 elections.



