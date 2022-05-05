Vote them out! – KKD fumes, chides MPs

Kwasi Kyei Darkwah

E-Levy implementation triggers outrage

KKD unhappy with parliamentarians



Ghanaians urged to vote against MPs who approved E-Levy



Ace Master of Ceremonies, Kwasi Kyei Darkwah has said Members of Parliament (MPs) have failed their constituents by approving the Electronic Transfer Levy (E-Levy) which according to him, only worsens the plight of Ghanaians.



The government on May 1, 2022, commenced the implementation of a 1.5% value tax on all electronic transactions above 100 Ghana cedis despite widespread condemnation of the tax policy.



Commenting on the development on GTV’s breakfast show, Wednesday, KKD was puzzled over why a government that promised to turn lives around would introduce a policy of such nature. He would, however, not blame the executive entirely for the introduction of the levy as he argued that MPs let their constituents down when they approved the levy.

Their failure to champion the interest of the people they represent, according to KKD, should cost them their seats as he urged the electorate to vote against them.



“I think it is not the NPP which has failed us; our parliamentarians have failed us. And everybody who has a parliamentarian who votes against the wishes of the greater good of your society, vote them out,” KKD said.



“The essence of voting somebody to go to parliament is to represent you. They are no better than you, they’re no better than your parents. If they don’t represent you well, change them. We’ve gotten to a place in Ghana where it is no longer about the political party; it is about honest, competent individuals,” he added.



Asked if the opposition parliamentarians also failed Ghana when they boycotted the voting process, KKD responded that: “Once an act of parliament is passed, it is all of parliament. If you voted against it, stand up and be counted.”



Meanwhile, KKD has said he feels shame when he juxtaposes President Akufo-Addo’s campaign promises with his actions as president of the country. In his submission which was monitored by GhanaWeb, KKD said Nana Addo should have been guided by the promises he made instead of introducing the E-Levy.

He said: “I have seen governments stay in government and go into opposition. And I have listened to their rhetoric and my job is rhetoric. I have all those recordings, I can play them back-to-back and contradict them and see how we promised, how we told people ‘yete sika so nso, ekom de yen’.



“When I listen to that now, and I look at Nana Addo, a man I have personally admired for over 35 years, I feel shame. I feel shame because some of his coteries should have sat around him and said ‘Opanin, because of this, let us divert this, let us avert this, let us do this”.



