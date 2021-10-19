W.A.M Awards 2021: Ras Minano wins Reggae Song of the Year

Australia-based Ghanaian reggae artiste, Ras Ekow Minano

Ghanaian reggae, multi-cultural artist, and leader of the Hope of Africa Band, - Ras Ekow Minano has been crowned silver award winner [World/Reggae Song of the Year] at the 2021 W.A.M Awards with his track 'Womba'.

Womba which literally means 'we are coming' came off his recently released 3-track EP in February 2021 titled WOMBA.



The gifted drummer, percussionist, singer, and songwriter based in Port Adelaide [South Australia] whose earthy lyrics, infectious beats, and uplifting rhythms have captivated millions of audiences across the globe won the Golden Award with his track 'Africa Oseeyeii' released off his third album - Real Rasta in 2020.



The album 'Real Rasta' had memorable tracks like 'My Love', 'Root Reggae', 'Back to Africa', amongst others.



The Mamprobi born artist has three albums to his credit - Jah Spirit, Africa is Sick, and Real Rasta.

Led by Ras Minano, the Hope of Africa Band is a collective of awesome, talented Adelaide-based musicians.



The band brings World Music to the stage performing Ras Minano's eclectic mix of original songs and trademark Afrobeat/Afroreggae, funk, and jazz sound as well.



The W.A.M Awards are a division of BWH Music Group.



BWH Music Group works with today's emerging independent artists to achieve common goals in sound and promotion offering mixing and mastering services, music promotions, National Indie Radio, and the W.A.M Awards.