WEBA 2022: Naf Kassi battles Fameye for Artiste of the Year award

Naf Kassi Battles Fameye Singers Naf Kassi and Fameye

Wed, 28 Sep 2022 Source: Naacy Alltunezgh

Singer Naf Kassi has received nominations in 5 categories in the forthcoming 4th Annual Wassaman Entertainment and Business Awards celebration.

She earned these covetable slots with her latest track dubbed 'YESI YESI’ which literally means HEARSAY.

Naf Kassi bagged nominations for the Highlife Artiste of the Year, Highlife Song of the Year, Songwriter of the Year, and Most Popular Song, including the biggest category; Artiste of the Year.

Naf Kassi for the past years has maintained her spot winning the Highlife Artiste and Highlife Song of the year award twice. This year’s win will be a "hat trick” for the highlife singer as far as the highlife category is concerned.

She is also to compete for the second time with other top artists including Fameye, the reigning VGMA Songwriter of the year, for the Artiste of the Year category.

Naf Kassi has had a colossal crossover musical opulence after she went viral with her 'Me Mbo Tuo' hit single in 2020. The minstrel is not relenting anytime soon as she has proven to be a force to reckon with when Ghanaian highlife is made the topic of confabulation.

