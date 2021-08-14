WM Awards: Matilda Youpele earns plaudits for successful hosting of red carpet event

Matilda Youpele is widely known as Akosua Tilly

Source: Andy Ashong, Contributor

The year’s Western Music Awards (WMA) was held on August 7 and it was really a colorful event as some entertainment personalities in the Western Region were duly rewarded.

Before the main event, there was a red carpet event and it was hosted by the ever-charming Matilda Youpele who is widely known as Akosua Tilly.



The renowned media personality really showed patrons of the show why she is one of the new vibrant spots in the media industry in the Western Region.



The beautiful on-air personality currently works at the EIB’s Empire FM located at Takoradi and she is the lead newscaster at the popular radio station.

Before joining EIB, she was the host of Entertainment 360 on Goodnews 96.3fm and she was also once the host of the Empire Drive Entertainment on Empire FM.



She actually gained wider recognition with her talent when she hosted the red carpet session for Lydia Forson’s “Keteke” and Kofi Asamoah’s “John And John” Movie premieres in Takoradi.



She is a graduate of the Multimedia Institute of Ghana, Accra where she studied Journalism and Media Studies.