WRTP Awards 2021: Full list of winners

WRTP Awards

Source: Boga Ali Hashim, Contributor

The 2021 edition of the annual Western Radio and Television Personality (WRTP) Awards organised by EXone Entertainment came off on Saturday, December 11 at the Takoradi Technical University (TTU) main auditorium.

The night saw many personalities being honoured for their outstanding contributions in the media space.



Renowned Ghanaian showbiz critic and entertainment writer Arnold Asamoah Baidoo was also honoured on the night.



Other big winners included Nhyiraba Paa Kwesi Simpson, Kuntu Blankson, Haruna Babangida, Ekow Essilfie, Yoofi Eyeson, et al.



Meanwhile, every winner on the night took home a brand new laptop along with the plaque.



Whereas, Nice Graphics being the overall highest voter took away the prestigious prize which was a brand new saloon car.



The event was emceed by Mike on the mic and Sika Warman.



SEE THE FULL LIST OF WINNERS BELOW:



BEST BLOGGER - MEGA BANDEX



BEST FEMALE PRESENTER - SUPER SOUL SISTER

BEST GRAPHIC DESIGNER - NICE GRAPHICS



BEST MALE PRESENTER - YOOFI EYISON



BEST MASQUERADE - ADDY ZEE



BEST PANELIST - COBBY PAGE



BEST PRODUCER - IYKE APPIAH



BEST PROMOTER - TOPPAKLAS PROMO



BEST RADIO STATION - OWASS FM



DRIVE TIME PRESENTER - OSIKANI FRIMPONG MANSO



EMERGING PERSONALITY - BENEDICTA QUARSHIE

BEST PROGRAM - AGRO BESO



ENTERTAINMENT PROGRAM HOST - ATO KWAMENA OTO D'GEM



FOREIGN SPORTS HOST - UNDILUTED QOBY HAZARD



GOSPEL DJ - KHEMIKALX



GOSPEL SHOW HOST - KOJO ENNIMIL ARTHUR



LIVE WORSHIP HOST - PASTOR AYEBAH



LOCAL SPORTS HOST - RO DE GENERAL



MID MORNING SHOW HOST - MAN ANORSH



MOBILE DJ - DJ ASHES

MORNING SHOW HOST - PAA KWESI SAMPSON



NATIONAL FEMALE RADIO PRESENTER - RUBY ADAMS



NATIONAL FEMALE TV PRESENTER - ABENA OFEIBEA



NATIONAL MALE RADIO PRESENTER - KUNTU BLANKS ON



NATIONAL MALE TV - OHENE KINNAH



NATIONAL RADIO DJ - XTRA



NEWS CASTER - MAAME AFIA ADEPA -



ONLINE TV - SEHWIMAN TV



ONLINE TV PRESENTER - NANA AMA BOADIWA

RADIO DJ - DJ ABIGY ABIGY



RADIO PERSONALITY - EKOW ESSILFIE



RADIO PROGRAM - OMANBAPA



RAGGAE PROGRAM HOST - HARUNA BABANGIDA



SOCIAL PROGRAM HOST - ODIASEMPA KOFI BOADI



SPORTS PRESENTER - KWAME ASSABIL



SPORTS COMMENTATOR - DAAKYEHENE DR. ROCK



TV REPORTER - LORD TAWIAH