‘Wakaso scored three goals when I made his hair for the first time’ – Hairstylist Abiba speaks

Ghanaian hairstylist, Abiba Azu, has recounted an instance where a Black Stars player, Wakaso, scored three goals at a major tournament after she made his hair for the first time.

Her assertion follows claims that she exudes “Bad luck” anytime she is seen around the players.



Earlier in a viral video, Joseph Langabel, a chief drummer of the Black Stars Supporters Union, alleged a perceived bad luck associated with Abiba, which causes Ghana to lose its games anytime she is seen around the players or makes their hair.



Langabel made these assertions in a bid to highlight some reasons which led to the Black Stars’ exit from the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.



“I have been with the Black Stars for a very long time so I know what’s happening with the team. There’s this lady who mostly visits the players at the team hotel to work on their hairstyles. Anytime this lady called Abiba visits the players to work on their hairstyles at the team hotel, they will lose their game. She’ll be in their camp from evening till the next morning and I’m surprised,” he told a reporter in Qatar after the Black Stars’ defeat to Uruguay.



Abiba has since been spotted on a number of platforms addressing the claims and also labelling the assertion as false.

But in her latest interview with GhOne, she threw more light on the subject.



In a snippet of a yet-to-be-aired interview, Abiba recounted how her journey with the Black Stars started among others.



“Sherifa Guru told me Wakaso needed a hairstylist and that was how it started. His hair was the first I touched and that opened the door for me. The first hair I did for Wakaso, he scored three goals. We went far. FIFA sponsored me to Qatar," Abiba said.



Asked whether she was based in the hotel where the stars lodged in Qatar she said,



“You need accreditation to go there. I don’t just go there unless I’m being called”.

She however, thanked Langabel for making her more popular adding that the world now notices her.



“When you’re coming everyone is looking at you. Langabel, God bless you for making me higher than I was. Now the whole world notices me,” she added.



Watch the video below:







EB/BB