Wake up! Data too expensive in Ghana - Wendy Shay laments

Ghanaian singer, Wendy Shay

Ghanaian female vocalist, Wendy Shay, has lamented the exorbitant charges on using the internet in the country.

The musician tagged MTN Ghana and other internet providers in her tweet and asked them why data is so expensive in Ghana?



She tweeted “Have you guys realized how expensive Data is here in Ghana? @MTNGhana@airteltigoghana@VodafoneGhana@GlobacomGH Kindly do something about it Ghana wake up!”



The post which had over 200 comments had other social media users agreeing to the singers outburst.



A user lamented "The sad part is, after managing to buy your bundle, it runs like Usain Bolt. Hmmmmmmmmmmmmmm Ghana Telcos ne apooobɔ"



Another who believes telcos are part of the reason for the #fixthecountry campaign replied, "This thing erh hmmmm They are all part of the #fixthecountry they don't care oooo"



"The people of Ghana need to change some of their mentality if Ghana must be fixed..You guys like too much profit in your business."

"Yes Wendy! They're so expensive hm. Rt for free bundle," said another fan who was advocating for free internet bundle.



Below is her tweet:



