Wallow in your poverty as you struggle over grass with sheep – KKD hits back at critics of his trans son

Media personality, Kwesi Kyei Darkwah (KKD) has hit back at critics of his transgender son, Kwaku Darkwah Kyei Darkwah.

According to KKD, critics of his son who is successful and well established will be better off focusing on their personal matters rather than poking their noses in his issues.



“I didn’t give birth to a lot of children; only two and all of them are gainfully employed. Even the male son who is being criticised by people for being trans is no longer a child that I can force to follow my instructions. I can only pray for him.



"But even with that he is employed and has worked for various luxury brands… He gets invited for major corporations to speak and he gets paid. So if you love him, call him and speak him to but if you don’t love him and resort to insulting him on social media, wallow in your poverty as you struggle for grass with sheep rather than insulting someone and his son.



"I have finished taking care of my son and he is living his life. If you know him call him but if you don’t know him, his issue is not your issue,” he stated while speaking as a guest on Power FM.



KKD noted that as a parent he has little responsibility of blame for his son’s sexuality and that whether he agrees with his son’s choice or not is a private matter.



“I pray for those insulting me. We nurture children and not rear them. They say my son is trans and he is leading trans movement in London, at least he is leading and advocating in what he does. As to whether I agree with him or not is not the concern of outsiders rather i pray for him. But for you who think it is by your knowledge and strength that your children are brought up, parents are shepherds we are not engineers. So exercise restraint in how you criticise,” he said.

Background



Kwaku Darkwah Kyei-Darkwah, a sales executive and stylist for some major fashion brands, was captured on the streets of London, putting in efforts for the world to recognize LGBTQ+ members.



In a short video, he was captured wearing a blue long-sleeved shirt unbuttoned to show his pink bra.



It was complemented by a pair of jeans trousers and a lady’s bag hanging across his shoulder.



With a megaphone, he yelled to demand freedom and end criticism against the LGBTQ+ community, as others responded with chants in unison.



