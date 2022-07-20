Wan-O releases visuals for 'For Dey My Mind'

Wan-O is a Ghanaian musician

Wan-O, a talented Ghanaian musician, has gone platinum and has released a new video.

The 2016 VGMA unsung nominee, who has been dubbed a promising star in Ghana, has released a video for his song 'Dey My Mind,' which features fellow musician RCee.



Jason E-la, a celebrity, was also featured in the video directed by Benn Koppoe.



Wan-O's availability on the streets and in shopping malls has also helped him create a consistent revenue stream for his music.



Wan-O has sold 1 million CDs, earning him the status of platinum for such a mind-boggling act of selling his music to the world.



Wan-O believes that selling CDs does not imply that he is hesitant to adapt to changing times, as some may believe, rather, it is about establishing direct human relationships with his music's consumers.

The artist believes that his efforts complement the work of his management team and that he should continue to be personally involved and visible to his fans on a regular basis.



Wan-O's goal is to establish Africa's largest music distribution company.



Watch the video below:



