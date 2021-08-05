Wan-O speaks about the inspiration behind new song ‘Movie’

Wan-O, Rapper

Ghanaian rapper Wan-O says his latest drill song, ‘Movie’ was made after a friend challenged him.

According to him, his friend told him, “you’re all bars and lyrics and I doubt you can hop on a drill beat just like the new blood is doing”. He notes his friend placed a cash prize in this dare and Wan-O proved his versatility.



Wan-O added that after he dropped some bars on the beat, his friend was so impressed he doubled the cash prize. “It was a cool amount and I am happy I won it. Chale you don’t bet against me.”



Speaking to Kojo Manuel on Y107.9FM’s Dryve of Your Lyfe, Wan-O added, “Later on, I called Joe Vibe and we entered the studio and he also dropped a killer verse on the beat and we moved.”

Commenting on his genre of music, he shared, “I actually do what’s inside. So when he dared me I just invoked the spirit and we did the song.”



He revealed that the video for the ‘Movie’ has already been shot and will be released in a few days.



Wan-O is currently working on an album with Joe Vibe titled, ‘Grass and Tea’.