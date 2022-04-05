16
Wanlov is back again with a new controversial hairstyle

Wanlov Hair Hair Wanlov the Kubolor rocking his new look

Tue, 5 Apr 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Sister Deborah reacts to brother's new haircut

Wanlov out with E-Levy haircut

Fans' reaction to Kubolor's wild hairstyle

We can only guess the reaction of music lovers who have chanced on the new hairstyle of popular singer, Wanlov the Kubolor.

With Wanlov, everything is possible, right from wearing makeup, female clothes, walking without underwear to opting for a crazy haircut!

The Rastaman noted for his controversial music has added flavour to his hair. He calls it the 'ShaolinRasta or E-Levy Hairstyle'.

On Monday, April 4, Wanlov took to his Instagram page to walk fans through how he decided to ditch his old look for his wild 'sakora-rasta' as social media users have termed it.

For years, the 'Konkonsa' crooner has been rocking a single dreadlock after deciding to cut his long Rasta which he wore with pride.

The new-look captures the singer with a haphazardly shaped hairline and a bushy beard.

Reacting to the images on Instagram, his sister, Deborah Vanessa expressed shock at his choice but laughed it out.

Also, Publicist, Elorm Beenie, reacting to the Kubolor's hairstyle wrote: "Efo Kojo turns #ShaolinRasta on a Monday."

On a scale of 1 to 100, how will you rate this haircut from Wanlov?

See photos and videos below:









Source: www.ghanaweb.com
