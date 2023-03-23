Wanlov says he has totally forgiven Blakk Rasta for slapping him in 2013

The incident surrounding an assault on Ghanaian musician, Wanlov the Kubolor by Blakk Rasta in October 2013 is one the latter announced he profoundly rejected and had issued a public apology to that effect.

Things escalated on the premises of Joy FM when the two musicians who had been engaged in a banter online meet face-to-face. Tempers fled, causing Blakk to land a slap on the face of Wanlov.



Fast forward to March 2023, Blakk Rasta revisited the subject and apologized to his victim, who he stated is more like him in speaking truth to power.



Speaking about his admiration for Wanlov, he said: "If there is someone I need to allow in my space right now, it will be Wanlov the Kubolor. Although he is on the quiet now, I still admire him and want to be close to him if he gives me the chance."



“I like people who are not afraid to speak their mind and Wanlov is like that. I came to realise we are alike. In fact, I should have understood him then but that is past and I don’t ever want to have issues with him again," Blakk disclosed.



Reacting to the unfortunate incident that occurred 10 years ago, Wanlov in an interview with Doreen Abanema Abayaa on GhanaWeb TV, noted that he had long forgotten about what transpired in 2013 and wondered about the motivation behind Blakk's recent apology to him.

"I saw online that he had apologized and I wonder if it was a condition for a grant or something," he teased.



"I have forgiven him, long time. I mean the recent apology from him was a surprise for me," said Wanlov on Talkertainment.



The 'Human Being' crooner told GhanaWeb that he holds nothing against Blakk Rasta after putting aside their differences.



"We used to have banter back in the day and it was just part of our back and forth but since I chopped slap, I've stopped (laughs). I am not into turning the other cheek so I just chopped it like that."





